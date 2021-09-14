Fate of California Gov. Gavin Newsom hangs on recall vote

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — After a campaign that laid bare divisions in America’s most populous state, Californians on Tuesday were to decide whether to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in his job or to move the state in a more conservative direction.

Newsom was leading in polls but took nothing for granted, aggressively campaigning and bringing in national Democratic figures to urge voters to reject the recall.

He got a final push late Monday from President Joe Biden, who warned that the contest could shape the country’s direction on the pandemic, reproductive rights and the battle to slow climate change. The results also are likely to influence the 2022 midterm elections, when control of Congress will be in play again. The party that controls the White House historically loses seats in midterms.

Biden, who defeated Republican President Donald Trump less than a year ago, said the issues that defined the 2020 race have been resurrected in California, with potentially disastrous results if Newsom is removed in the election that ends Tuesday.

Speaking to hundreds of cheering supporters during a twilight rally in the coastal city of Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, Biden referred to the leading Republican candidate, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, as a “clone” of Trump.