 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Fast-food chain founder buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets — one for every employee

  • 0
Todd Graves

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers founder Todd Graves (right) visits with employees at their Plano office. Graves is hoping he wins the Mega Millions — and odds are better than most: He purchased an incredible 50,000 tickets, one for each employee.

 Tom Fox

Raising Cane’s employees might get a surprise bonus soon — if luck is on their side.

The fast-food restaurant chain’s founder, Todd Graves, bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets, one on behalf of each of his employees, according to a company news release. If any of the tickets wins the jackpot, Raising Cane’s says the prize will be distributed among all 50,000 employees.

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $810 million as of July 25, the fourth-largest prize ever for the lottery game, according to CNBC. Winners get a choice between yearly payments or an immediate, but less valuable cash option, which was estimated to be $470.1 million before taxes.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

People are also reading…

If the company wins and opts for the cash option, each Raising Cane’s employee would take home about $9,400 before taxes.

The next Mega Millions drawing is July 26 at 11 p.m. ET.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

©2022 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Farmer discovers music can control pigs' behavior, scientists now studying the phenomenon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News