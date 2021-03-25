Farmworkers fight shaped California attorney general nominee

Now Bonta is on track to become the second-most-powerful official in the state.

“It's sort of emboldening us in a lot of ways, bolstering our sense of confidence that it's possible to do what Rob did,” Rodriguez said. “People are talking very seriously now about running for local office. I've even thought about it."

Bonta's nomination as attorney general comes during an increase in violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, including several violent attacks in California. Meanwhile, the California District Attorneys Association is pushing lawmakers to reject proposals that would reduce penalties for some violent offenses, arguing it would only make the problem worse.

“We're hoping that he will do something serious as it relates to these hate crimes that we're seeing,” said Vern Pierson, district attorney for El Dorado County and president of the association.

Bonta said he would use the bully pulpit of attorney general to “see communities and value communities that have been attacked.” He called for state officials to resist what he called the temptation to “double down on our broken criminal justice system," saying the state needs more prevention and healing rather than mass incarceration.