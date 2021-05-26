Farmers buy land, make camp by shut Oregon irrigation canal

The group first organized in Idaho in response to COVID-19 mask rules and other government-mandated safety regulations and has grown in its scope. Bundy, who was acquitted for his role in a 42-day armed standoff with the U.S. government in 2016 at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Oregon, is also running for Idaho governor in 2022.

Nielsen and Knoll are both landowners who receive irrigation water from the project. Knoll is also a member of the Klamath Irrigation District board of directors, which oversees a majority of Klamath Project land.

Nielsen told JPR he and Knoll decided to buy the property so they have a place to gather where they can’t be “run off” by the federal government.

“The only thing separating us from the headgates is a chain link fence,” Nielsen said, adding that he's in regular contact with Bundy. “It’s good access, all right.”

Ben DuVal, president of the Klamath Water Users Association and a farmer in Tulelake, California, told the station that he's aware of the “water crisis info center” but worries the encampment at the head gates could cause problems.