Far-right troll charged in Capitol riots avoids house arrest

After officers arrived, Gionet agreed to take his friend home. When the friend became belligerent in the car, Gionet called police again and was “somewhat uncooperative” with the second set of officers who respond, prosecutors said.

"He also appears to threaten his friend," they wrote.

Defense attorney Zachary Thornley said Gionet didn't break any laws or violate any conditions of his release.

“I really don't know why we're all here today,” he said during a remote hearing Friday.

“We're all here because your client recorded all of this and put it up on YouTube, which a smart person might wonder if that's what you should be doing while you're under court supervision,” the magistrate countered.

Prosecutors say the video appears to be a money-making vehicle for Gionet, a social media personality who was listed as one of the speakers at the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted in violence in 2017.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0