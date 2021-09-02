 Skip to main content
Far right extremists plan to attend Capitol rally; new hope in Calif. wildfire fight; US Open latest
Far right extremists plan to attend Capitol rally; new hope in Calif. wildfire fight; US Open latest

The remnants of Ida cause extreme rainfall leading to deadly flash flooding across the Northeast. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Capitol Breach Rally

FILE - In this March 4, 2021, file photo the Capitol dome is seen beyond a perimeter security fence at sunrise in Washington. Far right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are planning to attend a rally in September at the U.S. Capitol that is designed to demand “justice” for the hundreds of people who have been charged in connection with January’s insurrection, according to three people familiar with intelligence gathered by federal officials. 

AP sources: Intel shows extremists to attend Capitol rally

WASHINGTON — Far right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are planning to attend a rally later this month at the U.S. Capitol that is designed to demand “justice” for the hundreds of people who have been charged in connection with January’s insurrection, according to three people familiar with intelligence gathered by federal officials.

As a result, U.S. Capitol Police have been discussing in recent weeks whether the large perimeter fence that was erected outside the Capitol after January’s riot will need to be put back up, the people said.

The officials have been discussing security plans that involve reconstructing the fence as well as another plan that does not involve a fence, the people said. They were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

APTOPIX Western Wildfires

Police officers stop to check trees burning along Highway 50 in Eldorado National Forest, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. 

Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With winds finally turning in their favor, firefighters are throwing all their resources into boxing a California blaze that was scant miles from Lake Tahoe and neighboring Nevada.

Three days of fiercely gusting winds had driven the Caldor Fire east through the rugged Sierra Nevada, forcing tens of thousands of people from the region of forests, mountain hamlets, resorts and alpine lakes.

The winds were expected to calm heading into the weekend, although the humidity remained low and the eastern side of the vast wildfire was still burning trees and running through explosively dry grasslands into rugged areas hard for firefighters to reach, authorities said.

APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Sloane Stephens, of the United States, right, hugs Coco Gauff, of the United States, after Stephens won their match during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. 

Stephens overpowers Gauff at US Open; Osaka's foe withdraws

NEW YORK — Three years ago, a reporter asked Sloane Stephens to point out a younger tennis player most fans might not have heard of yet, someone she thought could become a household name some day. Stephens paused to ponder, but not for long, before responding: Coco Gauff, then 14.

Stephens had first met Gauff several years earlier — they last hit together on a court in Florida when Gauff was 12 — and clearly knew what she was talking about. The world would quickly discover Gauff, too. The pair of friends met in an official match for the first time Wednesday night at the U.S. Open, and it was Stephens, the 2017 champion now ranked 66th, who pulled away for a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Gauff, now 17 and seeded 21st.

Afterward, the pair met at the net for a warm hug, before Stephens praised the player — and person — Gauff has become.

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 2

Biden to survey Ida's storm damage in Louisiana on Friday
Biden to survey Ida's storm damage in Louisiana on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and speak with local and state leaders, the White House said. Biden will also deliver a speech Thursday outlining his administration's response to the storm.

Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

A federal bankruptcy judge gave conditional approval Wednesday to a sweeping settlement that will remove the Sackler family from ownership of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and devote potentially $10 billion to fighting the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades.

Biden meets Ukraine leader in long-sought Oval Office visit
Biden meets Ukraine leader in long-sought Oval Office visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used his first meeting with a foreign leader since ending the war in Afghanistan to send the message Wednesday that the United States — unburdened of its “forever war” — is determined to become a more reliable ally to its friends, in this case Ukraine.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Sheepdog Championship

A sheep leaps from a truck for this weekend's annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Midway, Utah. A herd of sheep was unloaded at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in preparation for the 2021 Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship, which runs Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The annual competition, tests the herding skills of some of the world's most highly trained border collies and their handlers. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 2

Today in history: Sept. 2

In 2005, a National Guard convoy packed with food, water and medicine rolled into New Orleans four days after Hurricane Katrina, and more even…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

