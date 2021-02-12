Fan favorite Iditarod musher Zirkle retiring after '21 race

“Over the course of almost two hours, one man, by using his snowmachine, made prolonged, aggressive and what I believe to be deliberate threats to me and my team,” Zirkle said in a statement just days after the attack. Snowmachines are what Alaskans call snowmobiles.

“I was terrified. Had it not been for my defensive reactions, we could have been maimed or killed,” she said at the time.

She struggled but continued the race, placing third that year. At the finish line, fans chanted her name, hugged her and she even got a bouquet of roses. She credited fans and race volunteers for their support for helping her get through the race.

Zirkle was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 1969 and first came to Alaska in 1990, midway through getting a degree in biology from the University of Pennsylvania. She lived in a wall tent on the Alaska Peninsula, counting birds for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

She went back to college and finished her degree in 1992, and then came right back to Alaska. She and her husband, musher Allen Moore, own a kennel.

They built their home in Two Rivers where they hunt moose in the fall.