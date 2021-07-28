Family's suit alleges prosecutors' comments led to suicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The family of a white Nebraska bar owner who killed himself after being charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man during 2020 protests over racial injustice is suing local prosecutors, alleging their comments led to his suicide.

Jake Gardner's parents sued the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, its top prosecutor and a special prosecutor Monday in federal court, seeking an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The lawsuit accuses special prosecutor Frederick Franklin and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine of violating Gardner’s constitutional rights and accuses Franklin of implying that Gardner was a racist, leading him to take his own life on Sept. 20.

Gardner had been charged with manslaughter and other felonies in the May 30, 2020, shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock outside Gardner's bar.