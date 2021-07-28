Family voiced suspicions about woman accused in 4 killings

She also explored getting custody of JJ after Vallow's death and mentioned how odd it was that the wife of Chad Daybell — whom Vallow suspected was having an affair with Lori — had died.

Woodcock and her family were distraught when Lori Daybell decided not to bring JJ to his father’s memorial service in Louisiana.

“We are moving to Hawaii asap before school starts there,” Daybell wrote in a text message to Woodcock. “Please send me the address that you want me to send the ashes to for your memorial.”

Lori Daybell’s sister-in-law, whose name has been redacted from the records, told a detective in an email the day after Vallow’s death that Daybell had told relatives that Vallow needed to die because his body had been overcome by a demon.

The sister-in-law told police that Vallow believed his wife and her brother, Alex Cox, were going to kill him. She also questioned Lori Daybell’s decision to bring JJ to school just after the shooting that killed the boy's father.

“How are you rational enough to drive a kid to school and your husband is dead on the floor?” the sister-in-law wrote.