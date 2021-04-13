Family sees video of teen's fatal shooting by Chicago police

The video has been viewed by COPA officials, who have been tight-lipped by what it shows. However, according to accounts of the shooting by authorities, Toledo was shot once in the chest by a police officer and was armed with a handgun the March 29 night of the shooting.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s West Side shortly before 3 a.m. after the department’s ShotSpotter technology detected the sound of eight gunshots in the area. When they arrived, Toledo and a 21-year-old man ran away. While chasing the teen, there was an “armed confrontation” during which the officer shot him once in the chest, police said.

Ruben Roman was arrested at the scene of Toledo’s shooting on a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Roman was arrested on an unrelated warrant last week and charged with child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm for his actions that night.

Bond was set at $150,000 for Roman on the case related to the Toledo shooting. He being held without bond because of a separate case, according to court records.