Family seeks charges against Minneapolis cop in fatal chase

“It's just so messed up,” Orlando Frazier, Leneal Frazier's brother, said at a news conference with other family members and supporters outside City Hall. “Like, my brother got took away from us for no reason at all, like we don't even know the reason, we don't really know what happened, we haven't even seen my brother's body.”

The family and supporters also called on Gov. Tim Walz to ask Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over and prosecute the officer, as Ellison did in the cases of the four ex-officers charged in Floyd's death, because they have no confidence in Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Activists have long complained that Freeman has been reluctant to prosecute police officers in the deaths of Black people. Leneal Frazier was Black.

“This is about race,” Storms said, referring to a 2016 USA Today investigation that found that African Americans — innocent bystanders and those fleeing officers — have been killed in police chases at a rate nearly three times higher than everyone else nationwide.