Family questions why deputy shot unarmed Black man 10 times

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (AP) — The family of a Black man shot by a Virginia sheriff's deputy this week says he's in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds, and they have no idea why.

Relatives of Isaiah Brown, 32, spoke with Washington TV station WRC about the shooting, which happened outside their home in Spotsylvania County early Wednesday.

Brown was unarmed, they said, and they haven't been given a reason why the deputy opened fire. The encounter was recorded by the deputy's body camera, but state police said they won't release it pending an investigation, the station reported.

“I’m just still trying to figure out where he felt the threat at, to feel the need to shoot,” Brown's sister, Yolanda Brown, told the station.

Brown's family says the same deputy had given Brown a ride home from a gas station after his car broke down. Tazmon Brown told the station that when they arrived, the deputy assured him that his brother was in no trouble, and had just needed a ride.