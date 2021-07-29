Family: Police force caused Black man's death in Mississippi

Lee said she went outside to tell her son that she loved him and would see him the next day at the jail. But when she got there, she said her son "was laid on the ground, unresponsive.”

Betty and James Cameron said their grandson complained of not being able to breathe when a deputy placed his knee on the back of his neck. They said he fell twice before being placed in the patrol car. Betty Cameron said he was also shocked twice with a stun gun.

Damien Cameron was brought to two hospitals, and died at the second, his mother said.

“I don’t understand why it led to that point. It shouldn’t have happened. Now, my son is gone and he’s never coming home again,” Lee said.

James Cameron said he also heard one of the deputies crying and saying, "Oh Lord, why this have to happen to me? Why me?”

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is not commenting on the ongoing investigation. Capt. Johnny Poulos said all investigative findings will be turned over to the district attorney for review.

Lee said she is working with the NAACP to get more answers about her son’s death.

