Family of Texas woman killed by police files federal suit

HOUSTON (AP) — Family members of a Black woman who was fatally shot near her Texas apartment after struggling with an officer over his stun gun filed a federal civil rights Thursday, saying they are still seeking justice for her.

Pamela Turner, 44, was killed in May 2019 in the parking lot of her suburban Houston apartment complex after a confrontation with Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz, who also lived at the complex. Delacruz shot Turner after a struggle over the officer’s stun gun that a bystander captured on video.

Turner’s family and their attorneys have said Turner, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2005, was suffering a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting.

Named in the lawsuit were Delacruz, the city of Baytown, a Houston suburb, and the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

Greg Cagle, Delacruz’s attorney, said Thursday he had not yet seen the lawsuit but reiterated his client was only defending himself.

“If you take a police officer’s Taser, you are going to get shot 100% of the time. There is no doubt about it,” Cagle said.