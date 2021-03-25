Family of teen who choked on chicken nugget gets $2 million

An aide was supposed to be assigned only to Williams, Baker-Barnes said. But video showed the aide was attending to another student when Williams choked.

“Having your son wave goodbye to you in the morning, before school, and then never seeing him alive again is a mother’s worst nightmare. Our family has a gaping hole without Kedar in our lives,” his mother, Megan Williams, said in a statement.

The boy's father, Jeffrey Williams, will share in the settlement. He is a teacher in Polk County.

“He’s around children every day, so this is a reminder of the loss he feels,” Salesia Smith-Gorden, a lawyer Jeffrey Williams, told the newspaper.

Normally, there’s a cap of $300,000 for negligence or liability cases, unless a claims bill is filed in the Legislature, allowing a larger payout. But the family filed a lawsuit in federal court, in addition to state court, citing a violation of federal protections for students with disabilities. That enabled them to collect a larger settlement without the Legislature.

“While no amount of money will ever take away the pain caused by this tragedy, the School District of Palm Beach County hopes that the settlement reached with the Williams family will help to ease the burden of this tremendous loss,” district spokeswoman Claudia Shea said in a statement.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sun Sentinel .

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0