Family of man killed after police put knee to his neck sues

Quinto's mother, Cassandra Quinto-Collins, was hugging her son and he was calm when officers arrived at their home in Antioch, 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of San Francisco, according to the lawsuit.

Officers Perkinson and Becerra pulled Quinto from his mother's arms and put him on his stomach, in a prone position while he pleaded “please, don’t kill me!” at least twice. They then handcuffed his hands behind his back, crossed his legs behind him and bent them toward his back while he cried out in pain, the complaint alleges.

The officers then took turns placing their legs on the back of Quinto's neck. A few minutes later, Hopwood and Shipilov arrived at the Quinto's home and also helped restrain him even though he was not fighting them, according to the complaint.

After about five minutes of the prone restraint, Quinto appeared to become totally unresponsive, the complaint said.

“It is very much like George Floyd and I hate to use that as an analogy, but the truth of the matter is, it was a lack of appreciation for what was going on,” said John Burris, the family's attorney.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis after a police officer kept pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and repeating he couldn’t breathe.