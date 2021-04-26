Family of Black man shot by deputy seeks release of audio

Brown's family has said the same deputy who shot Brown had given him a ride home from a gas station earlier after his car broke down.

The family is also seeking “all audio” previously recorded that evening, as well as transcriptions of all written communications, Haynes said.

The body camera video shows the deputy arriving at the scene early Wednesday morning and yelling at Brown to show his hands. The deputy orders Brown to “drop the gun” multiple times and appears to say over his radio, "He’s got a gun to his head.” The deputy then yells, “Stop walking towards me, stop walking towards me,” and, “Stop, stop!” before opening fire.

The 911 audio shows Brown was on the phone with the dispatcher at the time the deputy arrived. The dispatcher is heard telling Brown to “hold your hands up” as the sirens draw near.

Haynes said the deputies failed to properly light the situation, did not wait for backup and overreacted, likely because of a communication breakdown between dispatch and the officer.

Brown's sister, Yolanda Brown, said her brother worked as a health aide, loved children and was “the life of the party.”

“Anybody know that if you call on Isaiah, he will be there,” she said.

In brief remarks, his mother, Jennifer Brown, said, “My concern at this point is just for my son to hopefully come home alive.”

