Family of Black man killed by LA deputies seeks $35 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a Black man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies last year after they tried to detain him for allegedly riding a bicycle illegally is seeking $35 million in damages from Los Angeles County.

Dijon Kizzee, 29, was killed Aug. 31 in South Los Angeles after two deputies tried to stop him for riding a bicycle in the wrong direction. He dropped the bike and ran away, carrying a bundle of clothing that authorities say contained a firearm.

The deputies told investigators they didn't know there was a gun in the clothes and they fired at Kizzee after he picked up the handgun when it fell out during a struggle with one of them. A video showed him stooping down, but a wall blocked a full view. No weapon could be seen in the video, although authorities found a gun at the scene.

An autopsy found that Kizzee had been struck 16 times by bullets in the front and back. Attorneys for the family have said witnesses described a volley of shots being fired as he lay on the ground, though the autopsy does not indicate the position of his body when he was shot.