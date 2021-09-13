Family: Man turned away by dozens of COVID-filled hospitals

“Every day hospitals are trying to find a place to transfer patients, and it is very difficult,” Williamson said. “We’ve had patients transferred to Georgia, to Kentucky to Florida.”

Jennifer Malone, a spokesperson for the Cullman hospital, confirmed DeMonia was a patient and said he needed to be transferred to receive a higher level of specialized care not available at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She could not comment more for privacy reasons, but said, the “continued surge in COVID patients has saturated tertiary care hospitals creating an ongoing and increasing challenge for Cullman Regional staff to find hospitals able to receive patient transfers when needed.”

Williamson also could not comment on DeMonia's case but said the struggle to find an open bed to transfer a patient is a scenario being played out daily.

“Basically, half of our ICU beds are now filled with COVID patients,” Williamson said.

Alabama on Monday had 2,474 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals of which 86% were unvaccinated, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.