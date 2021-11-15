Family laid one brother to rest in Indiana, lost a second to gun violence, pastor says

GARY, Ind. — A mother laid one son to rest Saturday and lost another to gun violence after someone opened fire on a group of mourners gathered outside a northwest Indiana church, officials said.

Degerie Scott, 41, was killed and a 41-year-old Gary man was wounded in the shooting about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Lake County, Indiana, coroner's office and Gary, Indiana, police.

His family had rented a hall at Sts. Monica and Luke Catholic Church in Gary for a luncheon following a cemetery service for Degerie Scott's brother, Chester Scott, the Rev. Michael Surufka said in a Facebook post.

"The family had barely started their meal together when this happened, the unrequited grief now compounded," Surufka said.

The Gary Diocese offered to pay funeral expenses and pay for counseling for the Scott family, who were not parishioners, church officials said.

"Keep praying for an end to gun violence and the cycle of revenge that is consuming our young people," Surufka wrote.

Gary police said Degerie Scott may have been targeted in the shooting.

Police responded to the church about 2:20 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. While en route, officers learned of a possible second gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Police arrived and found one man unresponsive outside the church. A second man with gunshot wounds was found inside, police said.

Degerie Scott was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he lived in Merrillville, but a coroner's release listed a Gary address for him.

The second gunshot victim was in stable condition, Hamady said.

The gunman was described as a light-skinned black man who fled on foot, police said.

Degerie Scott's brother, Chester Scott, 44, died Oct. 20 after he crashed into a field where westbound 35th Avenue ends at Chase Street in Gary, according to a coroner's release and police.

Chester Scott had been involved in a hit-and-run crash and police chase before he crashed. Gary officers lost sight of the vehicle he was driving before the Lake County sheriff's helicopter spotted him and witnessed the crash, police said.

A viewing and funeral service for Chester Scott were Saturday morning at another church in the 1700 block of West 15th Avenue. Details of the repast luncheon at Sts. Monica and Luke Catholic Church were not included in the obituary.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince issued a statement Saturday, vowing "we will find whoever is responsible for this cowardly act and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

"It is beyond comprehension how anyone can attack a family already in mourning," Prince said. "On behalf of my family and our city, our hearts and prayers go out to every person who was affected by today's violent act outside of Sts. Monica and Luke Church."

Gary Bishop Robert McClory, speaking on behalf of Surufka and the church, asked the the faithful of the diocese to join with Gary residents in praying Sunday for the family.

"Let's recommit to compassionately care for one another, ardently stand for the value of all life and offer hope in our merciful God. May this scourge of violence end," McClory said. "Let us pray that our hearts be not hardened but moved with compassion. In a world filled with sorrow and brokenness, let us offer encouragement and peace."

