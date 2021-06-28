Family, friends mourn 2 victims of potential hate crime

“Trooper Green was widely respected and well-liked by his fellow Troopers, several of whom yesterday described him as a ‘true gentleman’ and always courteous to the public and meticulous in his duties,” Mason said in a statement. “From what we learned yesterday, he was held in equally-high regard by his neighbors and friends in Winthrop.”

Cooper's son, Gary Cooper Jr., remembered his mother as “caring and selfless” and always ready to help anyone in need.

“We are heartbroken and she will be missed, just a senseless thing to have happened,” he said in a statement to WCVB-TV.

Others placed flowers bouquets and other remembrances on the temporary fencing around the destroyed building over the weekend.

“Praying you are dancing in the sunshine and singing with the angels,” one note on the makeshift shrine read, The Boston Globe reported.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Sunday that authorities are investigating whether Allen targeted the victims because they were Black.