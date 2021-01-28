Families of Texas couple killed in drug raid sue city, cops

HOUSTON (AP) — The families of a couple killed in a 2019 drug raid by Houston police have alleged in newly filed lawsuits that the deaths of their loved ones were the tragic result of a narcotics unit that for years was rife with corruption and no accountability and now has many of its members under indictment.

Relatives of Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, said on Thursday that filing the federal civil rights lawsuits is the only way they will get answers from police and city officials about how the couple was killed and will be a way to restore the reputations of their loved ones, who they say were falsely accused of being drug dealers.

“The hardest part, I think, is to my momma. She still wants to know exactly what happened. She said her daughter was no drug dealer. She helped all her neighbors,” John Nicholas, Rhogena Nicholas’ brother, said at a news conference Thursday.

At the time of the Jan. 28, 2019 raid, police had accused Tuttle and Nicholas of selling heroin from their home.