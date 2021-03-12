Families of Black males killed by police want sheriff out

Dunlap Francois’ 17-year-old son, MiChance Dunlap Gittins, was fatally shot in 2017 during a botched sting operation meant to arrest another youth for a homicide. It was later determined that neither teen had anything to do with the killing. The sting was led by then-sergeant Miller, who is white and has since been promoted to captain.

Johanknecht wasn’t sheriff at the time but she recently suspended Miller for a day without pay after a colleague complained about his Facebook post. Another deputy, Mike Brown, was recently fired for inappropriate social media posts.

In a statement issued by her office Friday, Johanknecht, said discipline is a “complicated matter,” adding there were “distinct differences in the pattern of social media behavior” displayed by the series of posts Brown made and Miller’s lone post.

“To be clear, I do not condone the behavior of either of these members,” Johanknecht's statement said. She also said she will not resign.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman told The Associated Press that Miller would not be commenting Friday.