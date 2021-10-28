Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over faulty background check

WASHINGTON (AP) — Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre.

The $88 million deal, which includes $63 million for the families of the slain and $25 million for survivors of the shooting, was set to be announced Thursday in Washington, Bakari Sellers, a attorney who helped broker the agreement, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Sellers said the “88” figure was purposeful. It's a number typically associated with white supremacy and the number of bullets Roof said he had taken with him to the attack.

Read the full story here:

***

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0