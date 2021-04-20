Families, doctors urge Alabama to reject trans treatment ban

Opponents, including parents and trans youth, say such measures interfere with medical decisions and target trans individuals for the sake of politics. Sponsors counter that they are trying to protect children from decisions that should wait until adulthood.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon last week said House members are trying to educate themselves on the issue and he could not estimate when the bill might see a floor vote. The session is tentatively scheduled to end May 17.

“Anytime you get a bill that’s that significant, that deals with those kinds of issues, members want to make sure that they are educated on it before they make a vote on it. And I respect that. And because of that, we’re not trying to rush that bill through either,” McCutcheon said.

Carmarion D. Anderson, Alabama director for the Human Rights Campaign, said the bill is part of a wave of anti-trans legislation being introduced nationally. She said that depression and suicide rates increase among trans youth denied access to gender-affirming medical care.

“Denying them the chance to be who they are isn’t just wrong, it’s actually putting these kids in danger. The disinformation peddled by the proponents of this bill is dangerous,” said Carmarion D. Anderson, Alabama director for the Human Rights Campaign.