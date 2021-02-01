Famed South Carolina stop for presidential hopefuls closing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After more than three decades of hosting presidential candidates testing their mettle among voters in the first-in-the-South primary state of South Carolina, the Greenville landmark, Tommy's Country Ham House, is turning off the fryer and shutting its doors.

On Sunday, owner Tommy Stevenson announced that his restaurant would close this spring. The proprietor said he is going to slow down a bit to spend time with his grandchildren instead of waking at 4 a.m. six days a week to make fresh sausage, grind beef and slice pork chops.

“The Country Ham House has been my life,” Stevenson, who turns 80 this year, said in a release. “None of us are guaranteed tomorrow, so I felt now was the time to retire, relax a bit and do some of the things I’ve not been able to do.”

The building is being purchased by a Charleston-based restaurant group that plans to reopen it with a “new dining concept” in 2022.

Since the mid 1980s, Tommy's has been a staple for politicians, wannabe politicos and observers of the process, all gathering around the vinyl-covered tables for southern breakfast staples, as well as plates of fried chicken, biscuits and apple cobbler, with a cup of sweet tea.