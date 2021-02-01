Famed San Francisco private eye Palladino dies after attack

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Famous San Francisco private eye Jack Palladino died Monday, never having regained consciousness after tussling with would-be robbers in his Haight-Ashbury neighborhood and hitting his head. He was 76.

His attorney, Mel Honowitz, confirmed that Palladino was taken off life support Sunday and died around noon Monday.

“Jack was a pillar of the legal and professional community. He was a firm believer in due process, First Amendment rights, particularly freedom of speech and freedom of the press,” said an emotional Honowitz. “We’ve lost a giant.”

Palladino started his career in the 1970s, at a time when private detectives were portrayed on television as glamorous and cool. He worked on high-profile cases ranging from the Jonestown mass suicides to celebrity and political scandals, including former President Bill Clinton and musician Courtney Love.

Palladino’s career began when as a student at the University of California, Berkeley’s law school the family of Patty Hearst hired him to assist in investigating her 1974 kidnapping by the Symbionese Liberation Party.