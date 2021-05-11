Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37

Brennan, who used a cane and wore a leg brace, went to California a few months ago for rehab for his injuries, including blood clots in his legs, his father said.

Brennan had been living at an addiction treatment center in Costa Mesa, California. His father said he took him to a hospital emergency room on Sunday because his son had been drinking. “I could tell he was not well and needed help,” Terry Brennan said.

But the detox facility was full, so without his family realizing it, Colt Brennan was released. He was unconscious when he was taken back to the hospital, where he later died, his father said.

“They released him out on the street and either he made a call or he got Uber or something,” Terry Brennan said. “And now this is what we’re dealing with.”

He was surrounded by family members when he died.

"His sisters made sure he had the Bob Marley music going by his side," Terry Brennan said of the reggae his son was fond of from his time in Hawaii. “They had a lei around his chest.”

Hawaii was important to him. "He had all the respect in the world for Hawaii," his father said. “It was his home.”