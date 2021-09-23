Famed cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows

Marshall said in a statement: “This project is not just a job — I don’t need the work — or only a piece of art. It’s kind of a calling.”

Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation, recited one of her poems at the 2009 inauguration of President Barack Obama and has published multiple books that include Pulitzer finalists. She said she was honored to be part of the cathedral's “effort to ensure that those who worship within its sanctuary know that it is truly a space for all people, and that the stories relayed through its sacred walls, windows and other iconography represent the truth of our nation.”

The cathedral loaned the Robert E. Lee window to the National Museum of African American History and Culture to serve as part of its new exhibit, “Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies.” The museum said the window represents the “myth-building and the nationwide intimidation of African Americans through the embrace of Confederate symbols.”

