Fall TV season serves up what viewers want: sci-fi, fantasy

For those who prefer more grounded TV, whether dramas, comedies or docuseries, there's plenty of choices to be had — but not all at once. While broadcast has its fall ducks in a row, some in the streaming world arrive fashionably late, as with “Just Like That ...” from HBO Max. The “Sex and the City” sequel has yet to set a debut date.

Here's an overview of the new shows by genre, with premiere dates unless otherwise noted:

SCI-FI AND FANTASY

“La Brea,” NBC, Sept. 28. Mid-city Los Angeles has a sinking feeling, as a massive sinkhole pulls hundreds of people and buildings into a dangerous primeval land. With Natalie Zea and Jon Seda.

“Star Wars: Visions,” Disney+, Sept. 22. The space saga is reimagined again, through Japanese anime. The anthology series can be seen with the original Japanese voice actors or dubbed in English by a cast including Lucy Liu and Neil Patrick Harris.

“Foundation,” Apple TV+, Sept. 24. Isaac Asimov’s novels about a prolonged quest to save civilization have eluded adaptation no longer. Jared Harris stars as Hari Seldon, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick and Lee Pace as the galactic empire's leader.