Fake ‘Maderna’ vaccine card lands Illinois woman in Hawaii jail, police say

An Illinois woman who showed a fake vaccine card listing two “Maderna” shots has been arrested in Hawaii after trying to evade the state’s strict COVID-19 rules, police say.

Chloe Mrozak, a 24-year-old Oak Lawn, Ill., woman, uploaded false documents to bypass state quarantine rules, including a vaccine card that misspelled “Moderna” as “Maderna,” Hawaii News Now reported.

Visitors to Hawaii are required to quarantine for 10 days after arriving unless they have uploaded valid COVID-19 vaccine cards under the state’s Safe Travels program.

Mrozak arrived on Aug. 23, and authorities began an investigation after an administrator with the program tipped them off about the misspelling, KHON reported.

“That’s one indication, as well as other things that in the card they thought it was suspicious and as part of being suspicious they did an excellent job of notifying us,” Special Agent William Lau of the attorney general’s office told the station.