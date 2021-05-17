Fairness issues loom over trial in Iowa student's slaying

Tibbetts, a friendly woman who was working toward her dream of becoming a child psychologist, is an extremely likeable victim who “probably didn't have an enemy in the world," Bennett said. In addition, jurors will likely question Rivera's immigration status because of his use of the interpreter, even if the judge doesn't allow any mention that he illegally came to the U.S. as a teenager from Mexico, he said.

Lawyers outside the case say they are surprised that Judge Joel Yates only expects jury selection to take two days, and that both sides said they would not use an extended written questionnaire to learn more about jurors' views on critical issues.

Prospective jurors who admit to bias against noncitizens or non-English speakers could be disqualified, legal experts say. Trump supporters who remember his descriptions of Rivera as an “illegal alien” who came from Mexico to kill “an incredible, beautiful young woman" also may be blocked from hearing the case, they said.

Those who have posted opinions on social media about the highly publicized case will also have a problem serving. Female runners who were terrified by the crime and changed their routines are among the others who may have a hard time fairly judging the case.