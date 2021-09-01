Facts about the wildfire threatening Lake Tahoe communities

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Facts about the wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe at the California-Nevada border:

— The Caldor Fire, named for the road where it started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Lake Tahoe, had grown to about 320 square miles (827 square kilometers) by Wednesday morning.

— There are more than 4,200 personnel on the lines, with firefighters coming from as far away as Wisconsin and West Virginia to aid the firefight. The U.S. Army was also training about 250 soldiers to work as hand crews, who typically hike into wildland fire areas and remove rocks, leaves, bushes and other flammable material using shovels and chainsaws.

— In all, 15,000 fire personnel are working on fires statewide, including the still-burning Dixie Fire. But states across the country are stretched for resources as many rescue personnel have been sent to help with Hurricane Ida recovery.

— Some 26 helicopters are dropping water and retardant on the Caldor Fire. Numerous airplane tankers are assisting when smoky conditions allow them to fly.