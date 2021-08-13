FACT FOCUS: Indiana doctor’s speech spreads COVID falsehoods

———

CLAIM: The current summer surge in COVID-19 infections is caused by antibody mediated viral enhancement.

THE FACTS: There's no evidence for this. With some viruses, such as dengue, scientists have observed a phenomenon called antibody-dependent enhancement, in which antibodies generated by a past infection or vaccine can bind to a virus but not neutralize it. This can cause some people to experience more severe symptoms if they are infected later.

But contrary to Stock’s claim, this phenomenon is not occurring with the COVID-19 vaccines, medical experts confirm.

“This is false. In SARS coronaviruses, nothing like that has been demonstrated,” said Dr. Raul Andino-Pavlovsky, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine. “There is no case in which the coronavirus vaccine has enhanced disease.”

Experts previously told the AP that there’s been no evidence of antibody-dependent enhancement occurring with COVID-19, even as antibody therapies are used heavily in treatment of the virus and animal studies were designed specifically to look for signs of the phenomenon.