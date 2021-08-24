FACT FOCUS: Florida doctors did not walk off the job

“BREAKING REPORT: More Than 75 Doctors WALK OUT OF SOUTH FLORIDA HOSPITAL Rather Than Treat the Unvaccinated,” read one widely shared tweet.

Dr. Jennifer Buczyner, a neurologist who organized the news conference, said she was frustrated by the false assertion.

“This was a physician driven press conference to encourage our community to get vaccinated and talk about the impact this has had on our community,” Buczyner told the AP in an email.

Indeed, an email sent to doctors inviting them to participate did not use the words “protest” or “walkout.” Rather, the email, which was reviewed by the AP, urged local medical staff to attend a “Community ‘Get Vaccinated’ event” that would be covered by news media. It said the purpose of the event was to “encourage our community to get vaccinated and take this seriously.”

The event was held in the parking lot of a medical office and was organized by doctors, but included participation from the leadership and staff at a number of local hospitals. It came as Florida has seen more than 21,000 new COVID-19 cases being added per day in mid-August. There were 16,820 people hospitalized in Florida with the disease Tuesday, according to federal government figures, down from a record of more than 17,000 last week.