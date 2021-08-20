FACT FOCUS: COVID-19 shots not forced on kids in Australia

Police told The Associated Press in an email the incident took place at Werribee Police Station southwest of Melbourne on Aug. 14.

CLAIM: The Australian government will seize 24,000 children and place them in a stadium quarantine camp to be forcibly vaccinated.

THE FACTS: No, that's not true. The New South Wales health department held a voluntary vaccination drive for students in their final year of high school at Qudos Bank Arena in a suburb of Sydney in early August. But the vaccination drive was not forced on the students, and the stadium didn't serve as a camp where they or other children quarantined.

Posts circulating widely on Instagram, Twitter and other platforms this week falsely accused the Australian government of plans to “seize 24,000 children” and place them in a stadium quarantine camp for forced vaccination. Several of the posts included excerpts from an Aug. 6 speech by Brad Hazzard, the health minister for New South Wales.