FACT FOCUS: AZ election review spurs false claims online

Claims that there were 57,734 ballots with “serious issues,” that were “illegal” or that “should’ve been disqualified” are citing the sum of what a draft of the report called “Ballots Impacted.” The draft itself noted, “In many cases there could be legitimate and legal votes within the Ballots Impact amount.”

In fact, the three largest components of the total — all of the purported ballot issues billed as being either “critical” or “high” severity — are flawed.

One of the “critical” figures included in the total is 23,344 mail-in ballots cast by people who allegedly moved before ballots were sent out. But that number is based on a commercial database unrelated to elections, and it doesn’t mean something improper happened. Election officials explained many voters move to temporary locations while still legally voting at their registered address.