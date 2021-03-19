Fact-checking false claims about the Atlanta shooting suspect, border crossings and more

In fact, February data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the Biden administration has continued to use an existing public health rule to immediately expel more than 70 percent of asylum seekers and border crossers stopped at the border. The rule, known as Title 42, was first invoked by the Trump administration at the start of the pandemic a year ago. "First of all, let's be clear, the border is not open," Troy Miller, the acting CBP commissioner, told reporters on March 10.

One change under Biden is that border agents are no longer expelling unaccompanied migrant children who cross the border without parents or guardians. U.S. Border Patrol is also releasing some families into the country with immigration court dates rather than expelling them since certain sites in Mexico have limited the number of returned families they will accept. On Wednesday, at a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayoraks said in those cases, "We place those families in immigration proceedings. And if in fact they do not have a claim for relief under the law, they are to be, and will be, returned."