Fact-checking false and misleading claims from the past week

North Carolina murder suspect falsely tied to George Floyd

The Associated Press reported April 1 that Dejywan Floyd, 29, a North Carolina man, was charged with first-degree murder in the March 25 fatal shooting of Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Eberly and her husband were driving to the beach when Floyd allegedly fired multiple shots from his car into Eberly's car on Interstate 95, just north of Lumberton. Ryan Eberly was not injured. Robeson County sheriff Burnis Wilkins told The Associated Press that he is not aware of any relation between Dejywan Floyd and George Floyd. "We have no information at all to confirm this is true nor do we have reason to check into it as it's not related to our case," Wilkins said in an email. "We have seen the rumor ourselves. The last name Floyd is very common in our county and surrounding area." An obituary for George Floyd also makes no mention of a sibling named Dejywan. According to the obituary, George Floyd is survived by sisters Zsa-Zsa Floyd, LaTonya Floyd, Bridgett Floyd; stepsisters Camisha Carter and Constance Carter; brothers Terrance Floyd, Philonise Floyd and Rodney Floyd; and stepbrothers Deldrick Carter and Adrian Carter. The AP also reached out to Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, civil rights attorneys representing the Floyd family, but did not receive a response from either. Testimony ended Thursday in Chauvin's trial. He did not take the stand. Chauvin, 45, who is white, is charged with murder and manslaughter. He is accused of pinning Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, to the pavement for what prosecutors said was 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Floyd was arrested after being accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.