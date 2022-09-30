 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fact-checking claims about the war in Ukraine, Hurricane Ian and more

Russia has officially recognized four Ukrainian regions as Russian territory and vows to defend them with all available means. DW asked people in Ukraine what they think of Vladimir Putin's illegal annexations.

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.

A Ukrainian family was killed in a Russian attack on their building in March, despite denials. A 2021 video shows President Joe Biden urging people in hurricane-prone states to get vaccinated in case they needed to evacuate or stay in a shelter, not to protect against the storm itself. Air traffic analysts say flight cancellations across China last week remained consistent with COVID-19 pandemic trends. A video shows a member of an Italian neo-fascist group tearing down a European Union flag in 2013, not after Monday's election.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

