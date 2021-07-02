Fact-checking claims about the delta variant, flesh-eating bacteria and more

Viruses can evolve to be more deadly

"That claim as a whole is just nonsense," said Troy Day, a professor of mathematics and biology at Queen's University in Canada, who has studied the ways infectious diseases, including coronavirus, can evolve. Some examples of viruses that became more deadly over time include those that developed drug resistant variants, and animal viruses such as bird flu, which were harmless to humans initially but then mutated to become capable of killing people, according to Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University's Center for Health Security. "Flu viruses have developed resistance to certain antivirals that make them more difficult to treat, and therefore make them more deadly," Adalja said, also noting the same has happened with HIV and certain Hepatitis C strains. While early scientific theories suggested that as viruses evolved, they would become more contagious and less lethal to keep spreading, over time the scientific community has acknowledged that's not always the case. "Becoming more transmissible and less lethal are absolutely what's best for the pathogen," said Day. "But the problem is that it's not always possible, and in many instances is never possible, to be more transmissible and also less lethal." Day said there are documented cases of animal viruses that evolved over time to become more lethal, including myxoma virus in rabbits and Marek's disease in chicken. Some viruses provoke severe symptoms in their hosts that make it easier to transmit the virus to others. But those same symptoms can wind up killing the hosts. "The virus, speaking anthropomorphically, just wants to spread and have its genes replicated," said Adalja. "If the best way for it is to spread by causing severe symptoms it will continue to do that."