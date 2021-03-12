Fact-checking claims about the COVID-19 relief bill, gun control regulations and more

Multiple social media posts described the legislation inaccurately, calling it a gun registration bill. Charles said that description is "completely false." Not only does federal law prohibit a national gun registry, the bill clearly states: "Nothing in this Act, or any amendment made by this Act, shall be construed to authorize the establishment, directly or indirectly, of a national firearms registry." One false Facebook post claims: "If enforced to the letter, H.R. 8 could put millions of gun owners in prison by outlawing the transfer of any firearm without a proper Brady Check. The term 'transfer' is nowhere defined, but it's clear from the bill that handing your gun to a neighbor for as little as even one second counts as a 'transfer.' The bill claims to offer some so-called 'exceptions,'" the post continues, "but these will be practically useless to gun owners. For example, if you hand (or 'transfer') a firearm to a friend because you hear a noise in your house in the middle of the night -- and it turns out to be a false alarm -- you're a criminal. Under H.R. 8, since every gun transfer will go through a dealer, every gun owner will have a 4473, setting the stage for a national gun registry."