Fact-checking claims about Pelosi, vaccines and a golden statue of Trump

— Beatrice Dupuy

Vaccines are needed to end the pandemic, prevent serious illness

CLAIM: There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic and people who aren't at risk from the disease should not be vaccinated.

THE FACTS: A misleading quote by Michael Yeadon, a retired British doctor who previously worked for Pfizer, found new life on Facebook this week, circulating on a widely shared post. The quote was taken from an op-ed Yeadon wrote in a U.K.-based blog in October that made false claims while arguing against government restrictions for the coronavirus.

The post, which was shared over 5,000 times, falsely states: "There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I've never heard such nonsense talks about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren't at risk from a disease. You also don't set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn't been extensively tested on human subjects." The quote almost perfectly matches a passage from Yeadon's op-ed, though the post misidentifies him as a former vice president and chief scientist at Pfizer, when in fact he was a former vice president and chief scientist of Pfizer's allergy and respiratory research.