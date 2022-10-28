Fact-checking claims about mail-in ballots, fentanyl in cereal boxes and more

Here's a roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

A graphic purporting to show House Republicans' policy plan is fabricated and contains inaccurate information. The U.S. Postal Service says it won't reject or delay the delivery of mail-in ballots that are sent with insufficient postage. Colorado's universal mail-in ballot system is legal and protected by the U.S. Constitution. Police in Southern California did not recently find fentanyl inside boxes of breakfast cereal. And the recent death of a red panda cub at Canada's Toronto Zoo was not related to the COVID-19 vaccine.