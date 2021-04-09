Fact-checking claims about Georgia's voter ID law, vaccine passports and more

The law, which also gives the Republican-controlled legislature more authority over local election administration, follows former President Donald Trump's false claims that widespread voter fraud occurred in Georgia and other states he lost in the November election.

After the law passed, Major League Baseball released a statement on April 2 saying it would no longer hold its All-Star game in Truist Park in Atlanta because the organization "fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box." MLB announced Tuesday that the new location for the game would be Denver's Coors Field.

Social media users compared voter laws in the two states to falsely claim that Colorado's laws are not that different from Georgia's. One tweet that was widely shared on Twitter and Facebook spread the falsehood that the states have the same voter ID requirements, proving that the move was foolish. "Soooo! MLB moved the All-Star game from Georgia because of voter ID requirements, to Colorado WHICH ALREADY HAS VOTER ID!!" one Facebook post said.