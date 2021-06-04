Fact-checking claims about cervical cancer screenings, airline vaccine policies and more

The video, originally posted to TikTok, features a woman claiming that after she received both shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, "a couple months ago," she received a personal letter in the mail warning her to get screened for cervical cancer. "They said that there's 1,500 women that have cases of cervical cancer now, so they have invited me in to get the screening done again to make sure that I don't have cervical cancer now due to the COVID vaccine," the woman says while flashing the letter in front of the camera.

An AP analysis of the text in the letter revealed it matched the text of a form letter sent by Cancer Care Ontario, a division of Ontario Health in Canada. The letter goes out to women across the province to remind them to get regular Pap tests. "Several months ago we sent you a letter to invite you to get screened for cervical cancer with a Pap test," the letter reads. "Women should have Pap tests once every three years until age 70. This year, cervical cancer will be found in about 1,500 women in Canada and at least one woman will die every day from this disease. The good news is you can take steps to protect yourself from cervical cancer by having regular Pap tests." The letter does not draw a connection between cervical cancer diagnosis and COVID-19 vaccines.