Fact checking a strange new Covid claim: Athletes dying from vaccines

There's a new lie emerging from Covid-19 skeptics of late: Athletes are dying after getting the vaccine.
Former NBA great John Stockton drew national attention earlier this week when he insisted in an interview that "there's 150 I believe now -- it's over 100 professional athletes dead, professional athletes, the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court."
On Wednesday, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson got in on the action in an interview with Charlie Kirk, the head of the conservative group Turning Point USA.
"We've heard story after story, I mean all these athletes dropping dead on the field," Johnson said. "But we're supposed to ignore that. Nothing happening here. Nothing to see. This is a travesty. This is a scandal."
Johnson's office offered no specifics to back up his claim Thursday. "The senator has been pressing for transparency in government, especially in our federal health agencies, so that the American people have as much information as possible before they make health care decisions for themselves and their families," a spokeswoman said.
It isn't a scandal. Mostly because it's not happening.
The "report" on which the Gateway Pundit piece is based comes from a website called "Good Sciencing" -- an anonymously-run website that is larded with anti-vaccine pseudoscience. "We are a small team of investigators, news editors, journalists, and truth seekers, now backed up by others, who are discovering pieces of information that we can investigate," reads the website's "About" page. "It doesn't really matter who we are."
"More than 300 athletes -- including students, professionals, amateurs and retirees -- from around the world were included. We reviewed publicly available information for each of the 19 professional athletes who either came from or played in the U.S. We found no proof of a causal relationship in any of the cases between the vaccines and the injuries or deaths."
And there's also this: "Although Good Sciencing claims COVID-19 vaccines were to blame for the deaths or injuries, the website provides no evidence in most cases -- 16 of the 19 -- that the athletes and former athletes were even vaccinated."
What's happening here is the purposeful and deeply misleading confusion of correlation with causation.
Take the case of baseball great Hank Aaron. Aaron died two weeks after receiving his first dose of the Moderna vaccine. But, according to the Fulton County medical examiner, Aaron, who was 86, died of natural causes.
What's most remarkable to me about these sorts of claims is how easy they are to debunk. A single Google search can reveal that things like the Gateway Pundit "story" or some tweet or Facebook post your uncle sent you are, in fact, total and complete bunk.
It's bad enough that anyone believes this junk. That a sitting US senator not only believes it, but feels confident enough in these false reports to pass them on publicly is just awful. And deeply irresponsible.
***
History of vaccine mandates in the US
1777: George Washington mandates smallpox vaccines for all his soldiers
1809: Massachusetts institutes the first vaccine mandate
1813: Congress establishes the US Vaccine Agency
1855: Massachusetts institutes the first school vaccine mandates
1867: The Urbana, Ohio, board of health passes a law requiring citizens to get available vaccines in the event of future epidemics
1898: The UK’s Vaccination Act allows objections and exemptions to vaccine mandates
1902: Congress passes the Biologics Control Act
1905: The US Supreme Court decides Jacobson v. Massachusetts
1922: The US Supreme Court decides Zucht v. King
1944: The US Supreme Court decides Prince v. Massachusetts
1977: The nationwide Childhood Immunization Initiative begins
1980: All 50 states have laws requiring vaccines for children to attend public schools
1987: The Arizona Court of Appeals decides Maricopa County Health Department v. Harmon
2015: California becomes the first state to eliminate personal belief exemptions to vaccines for children in public and private schools
2021: President Biden announces a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate
