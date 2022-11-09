Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs; Griner sent to penal colony; Alabama guitarist dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest, non-elections episode of Hot off the Wire (for election coverage, scroll down):
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 employees, 13% of its workforce. American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia. Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama, has died. For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.
Midterm election bonus episode
Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of Congress and governors’ offices, with the outcome determining the future of Joe Biden’s agenda as polls closed across most of the country. For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.
People are also reading…
Watch Now: Michigan to vote on abortion rights in midterms, and more of today's top videos
Abortion has always been a hot-button issue in most elections and these midterms are no different, an art therapy pony is set to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s smallest pony, and more of today's top videos.
Abortion has always been a hot-button issue in most US elections and these midterms are no different.
An art therapy Shetland pony named Pumuckel is poised to break the Guinness World Record as the world’s smallest pony.
The United States holds its midterm elections on 8 November 2022. In these elections, all seats in the House of Representatives are up for ele…
The big cat was already responsible for a string of attacks in their town. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
In the closely contested senate race in Pennsylvania whoever wins could help tip the balance of power in congress.
And maybe get coffee off the climate change chopping block. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
One of the most closely watched Senate races will be in Georgia.
An “exceptional” discovery has taken place in a Tuscan thermal bath: archeologists have found more than a dozen bronze statues dating back to …