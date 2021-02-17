 Skip to main content
‘Face diapers not required’: Florida restaurant’s mask policy goes viral
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A Florida restaurant’s face mask policy is going viral.

On Facebook, BeckyJack’s Food Shack in Weeki Wachee, Fla., reminded its customers that it does not require face masks to be worn inside during the COVID-19 pandemic. The post included a photo of a sign in a restaurant window with the words "Face diapers not required! Everyone welcome."

BeckyJack’s Food Shack

This image from Facebook shows the face mask policy of BeckyJack’s Food Shack in Weeki Wachee, Fla.

The post on Valentine’s Day has received more than 2,500 comments and more than 500 shares.

Some of those included:

“So glad you’re giving people the choice to wear or not wear a mask. Just like they have a choice to go or not go to your restaurant. I think we are all capable of making our own decisions when it comes to our health. Unfortunately there are those that think we need those decisions made for us!!"

“This is awesome!! We need everyone to start following your lead and stop with the masks already. It should always have been a choice not a demand...its called freedom and we all need to take it back."

According to Tampa television station WFLA, restaurant owner Jesse Fox said: “We did a post just trying to be proactive letting everybody know what the mask requirement is or isn’t at Beckyjack’s because some people were coming in they were surprised that we weren’t wearing masks.”

Fox told WFLA that a face mask is not required in the county where the restaurant is located and that “he’s following the original CDC guidelines that healthy people don’t need to wear one.”

“I don’t feel like I am going against the grain. I feel like I’m using common sense,” Fox said.

