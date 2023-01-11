FAA system grounds all US flights, musician Jeff Beck dies, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Jan. 11:

FAA

A critical Federal Aviation Administration computer system that experienced an outage Wednesday and briefly halted all US flights provides airlines with a digital bulletin board of crucial safety updates.

The system is known as the Notice to Air Missions or NOTAM. It send alerts to pilots to let them know of conditions that could affect the safety of their flights. It is separate from the air traffic control system that keeps planes a safe distance from each other, but it's another critical tool for air safety.

NOTAM messages could include information about lights being out on a certain runway, or a tower near an airport not having the required safety lights working, or an air show taking place in the air space nearby.

"It's like telling a trucker that a road is closed up ahead. It's critical information," said Mike Boyd, aviation consultant at Boyd Group International.

Jeff Beck

Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78.

Beck died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. The location was not immediately known.

“Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player — there will never be another Jeff Beck,” Tony Iommi, guitarist for Black Sabbath wrote on Twitter among the many tributes.

Beck first came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds and then went out on his own in a solo career that incorporated hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera.

Naomi Osaka

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on Wednesday, posting a photo of an ultrasound scan on her social media accounts.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," the four-time major champion wrote alongside the photo.

"These few months away from the sport [have] really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

Osaka said she plans to return to tennis in 2024 for next year's Australian Open, a tournament she has won on two previous occasions.

